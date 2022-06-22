4 foods you should avoid while on your period

Don’t we already suffer enough every month? Do we really need to start limiting our food choices, too? Well, there’s the contradiction. Certain foods can make us feel much, much worse when we are blessed with our monthly bleed, so taking the right precautions before and during can mitigate and even prevent some of that pain.

Story continues below Advertisement

We've reported on comfort foods to eat during your period but which ones should you avoid? Eating the wrong foods during your period can make your symptoms worse: bloating, mood swings and decreased energy levels are all influenced by what you eat and drink. No one needs that, so at the very least, try to detach yourself from the following foods when that time of the month comes up. Dairy products Dairy foods are responsible for everything: bloating, cramping, and pain. Picture: Pexels/Roman-Odintsov Health experts reveal that dairy foods are responsible for everything: bloating, cramping and pain. They reveal that foods like milk, cheese and ice cream contain arachidonic acid, an omega-6 fatty acid that can increase inflammation and can cause cramping.

Alcohol It’s not news that the consumption of alcohol can cause dehydration in the body. Picture: Pexels/Mahrael Boutros It’s not news that the consumption of alcohol can cause dehydration in the body. Those who consume alcohol will know. Alcohol can also cause diarrhoea and digestive problems and also hangover symptoms like headache, nausea, fatigue and vomiting which can all intensify period discomfort. Salty foods

Story continues below Advertisement

Skip the salty snacks during your period. Picture: Pexels/Tima Miroshnichenko Experts also warn that you should skip the salty snacks during your period. They say too much salt causes bloating which actually makes your cramps worse and if it happens that you give into a salty craving (happens to the best of us) just make sure to drink lots of water and eat your fruits and veggies as this will help you keep your salt levels down. Sugary foods This one definitely feels unreasonable, especially in the face of serious cravings. But there are healthy sugars we can eat, and of course like all things, in moderation. Experts reveal sugary foods, such as candy and soda tend to be filled with added and refined sugars, making them high in simple carbs, which lack fibre, and eating simple carbs leads to extreme blood sugar fluctuations, which then leads to inflammation and can further influence mood swings.