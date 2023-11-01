5 signs that indicate you’re not drinking enough water

While we all know that water is essential for our overall health and wellbeing, many of us are bad at drinking enough water during the day. I must confess I’m one of those people. No matter how fancy my water bottle is, at the end of the day, there’s still water in it.

We’re meant to drink at least two litres of water a day. How often do you do that? There are however tell-tale signs that you are not drinking enough water. Here are signs that indicate that it’s time for you to have more water. A dry mouth

One of the first signs of dehydration is a dry or sticky mouth. When we are adequately hydrated, our saliva helps to keep our mouth moist. Insufficient water intake can cause a decrease in saliva production, resulting in a dry sensation in your mouth. Headaches and dizziness

Dehydration can manifest as frequent headaches and dizziness. Water helps to regulate blood pressure and ensure proper blood flow to the brain. Not drinking enough water can cause blood vessels to constrict, resulting in headaches.

Headaches and fatigue are signs that you could be dehydrated. Picture: Pexels Mikhail Nilov Dark coloured urine The colour of your urine can give you a clear indication of your hydration levels. If you aren't drinking enough water, your urine may be darker in colour than usual. When your body is properly hydrated, your urine is clear or pale yellow.

Fatigue and lethargy When the body lacks sufficient hydration, it can lead to fatigue and a general feeling of lethargy. Water is vital for maintaining the balance of bodily fluids, including blood, which delivers oxygen and nutrients to cells. Dehydration can disrupt this process and result in decreased energy levels.