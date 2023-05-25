Chroming trend: Girl, 13, suffers brain damage after inhaling deodorant chemicals

Esra Haynes, a pupil at Lilydale High School, died after inhaling chemicals from an aerosol deodorant can while at a friend's sleepover on March 31, 2023. She went into cardiac arrest and sustained irreparable brain damage, surviving for eight more days before her family made the difficult decision to turn off life support, news.com.au reported.

According to reports, the ‘chroming’ social media trend involves inhaling fumes from metallic paints, solvents, petrol, aerosol cans, and other similar household chemicals which act as depressants to obtain a quick high. Although chroming is not a new trend it has become increasingly popular among teenagers in recent years because of its easy accessibility and low cost. The trend has roots in Australia's indigenous community, where it was used as a form of substance abuse. However, the broader community condemns chroming for its highly risky and potentially fatal consequences. The Hayens family saying their last goodbyes. “You have been set free my angel, life will never be the same without you but you’ll be forever with us I know that. I love you Esra, you were too perfect for this world. Love big sis xx.” Picture: Imogen Hayens (sister) Instagram. According to another Australian broadcaster, Nine News, a 16-year-old boy in New South Wales died after he inhaled fumes from an aerosol can in 2019, and a girl in Queensland suffered permanent brain damage after chroming in 2021. In the same year, another 16-year-old boy died after sniffing aerosol deodorant.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse (Nida), inhalants are chemicals found in household or workplace products that produce mind-altering effects when sniffed or inhaled. The inhalants can cause severe side effects, such as dizziness, nausea, vomiting, seizures and asphyxiation, and in some cases, can lead to life-threatening medical emergencies, including heart failure, coma, and death. Several major supermarkets across Australia have taken measures to lock up their deodorant can supplies to prevent theft and minimise the risk of chroming. However, experts say that addressing the root cause of the trend requires more than just locking up aerosol cans. It's essential to provide education, awareness, and resources to young people, parents, and educators to prevent them from participating in dangerous internet challenges.

The tragic death of Esra Haynes has sparked a conversation about the prevalence of chroming among teenagers and the urgent need to prioritise the well-being and safety of young people. Her parents, Paul and Andrea, are calling for more action and widespread change to stop another family having to face the same heartbreak.

In Australia, several public health campaigns and experts have raised awareness of the dangers of chroming and other inhalants. “Kids don't look beyond the next day. They really don't. Especially not knowing how it can affect them,” Paul told “A Current Affair”. “For me, it’s a pistol sitting on the shelf,” he said, referring the deodorant cans. A study published in the Medical Journal of Australia found that people who use inhalants regularly have a high risk of brain, liver, and lung damage, as well as impairments in cognitive functions, attention, and memory.

The study also highlighted that inhalant use was more common among young people, especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds. The side effects of chroming and long-term use of inhalants are severe and potentially life-threatening. It is important to raise awareness of these dangers and provide education and resources to prevent young people from engaging in these risky behaviours.