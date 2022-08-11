3 incredible immune-boosting teas you need to try this Afternoon Tea Week

Almost everything now has a day or a week dedicated to it in the calendar to either promote awareness of a cause, appreciate a specific thing or mark a historic anniversary, and August is no different. August is the month for ‘Afternoon Tea Week’, held between 8 and 14 August this year.

Now, of course, we don’t need an official week to allow ourselves to take afternoon tea, however, this week allows us to enjoy this with no guilt, as it’s ‘official’. To celebrate you can try one or two of these incredible immune-boosting teas. Whether you are tired from having a tough day at work or want to sip on something soothing before bed to have a good night’s sleep, there is nothing that a cup of tea cannot solve.

Herbal teas are completely another world of goodness, but it’s not just about feeling good, but being healthy, as well. Here are some of the best immunity booster teas you can make at home. Ginger works to reduce inflammation in the body. Picture: Pexels/Cup of Couple Ginger tea Did you know that many illnesses are due to an increase in inflammation? This is why it is great that ginger works to reduce inflammation in the body.

Due to this, it makes the immune system stronger and more capable of fighting off diseases that involve inflammation. Since ginger comes in many different forms, it can be made in a variety of ways. You should be aware that ginger does have a spicy kick to it. Thus, you need to dilute this tea a little until you get used to the strong flavour.

Green tea is one of the best teas for the immune system, stacked with catechins, which are cancer prevention agents and phenols. Picture: Pexels/Charlotte May Green tea Green tea is one of the best teas for the immune system, stacked with catechins, which are cancer prevention agents and phenols. Green tea for immunity has been known to safeguard the body from unwanted contaminations and infections.

To indulge in your cup-a-tea, boil a cup or two of water. Add a pack of green tea or a tablespoon of green tea leaves to a tea kettle and stir in some hot water. Allow it to soak for 3-4 minutes then strain it in a cup. If you like to have sweet tea, add one teaspoon of natural honey. You can also add one teaspoon of lemon squeeze to enjoy the fresh flavours. Do you love the taste of green tea, but find that it is a little too bitter for your taste? Don’t worry, you are not alone. Picture: Pexels/Mareefe Peppermint tea

Peppermint is an aromatic herb in the mint family that is a cross between watermint and spearmint. It is another popular herbal tea that can be consumed on its own or as an ingredient in both caffeinated and herbal blends. Peppermint is cool, minty, and soothing – the perfect thing when you’re feeling under the weather. Studies have shown that peppermint has antimicrobial and antiviral properties that can help ward off illness. It’s also high in antioxidants along with a variety of other health benefits such as improving energy and relieving headaches.