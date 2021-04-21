3 meal ideas to get you started on your soft diet journey
What is a soft diet exactly? This type of diet is usually recommended following surgery or dental procedures to help you heal without putting a strain on the affected areas.
Soft foods are easy to chew and swallow, and quite a number of them fall under that bracket.
Which foods can I eat?
- Fruits without seeds or skins like apples and pears
- Fruit juice
- Avocados
- Vegetable juice
- Tender meats and ground meats that have been well-cooked
- Porridge-type hot cereals like oatmeal
- Soup
- Vegetables that can be mashed, like carrots, cauliflower, and potatoes
It is important to consume colourful foods when initiating a soft diet to guarantee adequate vitamin intake.
Your meals should include a range of food groups like fruits and vegetables, proteins, grains, and dairy products.
Here are three meal ideas you can whip up to get you started on your soft diet journey:
Peach smoothie
Ingredients
1/2 cup peach or apricot nectar
1/2 cup sliced fresh or frozen peaches
1/4 cup fat-free vanilla yoghurt
2 ice cubes
Directions
In a blender, combine all ingredients. Cover and process until blended. Pour into chilled glasses; serve immediately.
Mashed potatoes with cheddar
Ingredients
3 pounds potatoes, peeled and cubed (about 6 cups)
1 to 1-1/4 cups half-and-half cream
3 tablespoons butter
1 teaspoon salt
3 cups shredded extra-sharp cheddar cheese
Directions
Place potatoes in a pot; add water to cover. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cook, uncovered, 15-20 minutes or until tender. Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, heat cream, butter, and salt until butter is melted, stirring occasionally.
Drain potatoes; return to pot. Mash potatoes, gradually adding the cream mixture. Stir in cheese
Greens and beans turkey soup
Ingredients
1 leftover turkey carcass
9 cups water
2 celery ribs, cut into 1/2 pieces
1 medium onion, cut into chunks
1 can (420g) beans, rinsed and drained
1 package (240g) frozen chopped spinach, defrosted and squeezed dry
3 tablespoons chopped onion
2 teaspoons chicken bouillon granules
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
Directions
Place turkey carcass in a stockpot; add water, celery, and onion. Slowly bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, 2 hours.
Remove carcass and cool. Strain broth through a cheesecloth-lined colander; discard vegetables. Skim fat. Remove meat from bones and cut into bite-sized pieces; discard bones.
Return broth and meat to pot.
Add beans, spinach, chopped onion, bouillon, salt, and pepper. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, 10 minutes.
