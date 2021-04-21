3 meal ideas to get you started on your soft diet journey

What is a soft diet exactly? This type of diet is usually recommended following surgery or dental procedures to help you heal without putting a strain on the affected areas.

Soft foods are easy to chew and swallow, and quite a number of them fall under that bracket.

Which foods can I eat?

Fruits without seeds or skins like apples and pears

Fruit juice

Avocados

Vegetable juice

Tender meats and ground meats that have been well-cooked

Porridge-type hot cereals like oatmeal

Soup

Vegetables that can be mashed, like carrots, cauliflower, and potatoes

It is important to consume colourful foods when initiating a soft diet to guarantee adequate vitamin intake.

Your meals should include a range of food groups like fruits and vegetables, proteins, grains, and dairy products.

Here are three meal ideas you can whip up to get you started on your soft diet journey:

Peach smoothie

Picture: Pexels

Ingredients

1/2 cup peach or apricot nectar

1/2 cup sliced fresh or frozen peaches

1/4 cup fat-free vanilla yoghurt

2 ice cubes

Directions

In a blender, combine all ingredients. Cover and process until blended. Pour into chilled glasses; serve immediately.

Mashed potatoes with cheddar

Picture: tasteofhome.com

Ingredients

3 pounds potatoes, peeled and cubed (about 6 cups)

1 to 1-1/4 cups half-and-half cream

3 tablespoons butter

1 teaspoon salt

3 cups shredded extra-sharp cheddar cheese

Directions

Place potatoes in a pot; add water to cover. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cook, uncovered, 15-20 minutes or until tender. Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, heat cream, butter, and salt until butter is melted, stirring occasionally.

Drain potatoes; return to pot. Mash potatoes, gradually adding the cream mixture. Stir in cheese

Greens and beans turkey soup

Picture: tasteofhome.com

Ingredients

1 leftover turkey carcass

9 cups water

2 celery ribs, cut into 1/2 pieces

1 medium onion, cut into chunks

1 can (420g) beans, rinsed and drained

1 package (240g) frozen chopped spinach, defrosted and squeezed dry

3 tablespoons chopped onion

2 teaspoons chicken bouillon granules

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Directions

Place turkey carcass in a stockpot; add water, celery, and onion. Slowly bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, 2 hours.

Remove carcass and cool. Strain broth through a cheesecloth-lined colander; discard vegetables. Skim fat. Remove meat from bones and cut into bite-sized pieces; discard bones.

Return broth and meat to pot.

Add beans, spinach, chopped onion, bouillon, salt, and pepper. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, 10 minutes.

Recipes by tasteofhome.com