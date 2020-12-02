3 tips to get your eating habits back on track

As the festive season approaches, it is much easier for many people to get off track with their diet. We all know that the holiday season comes with many goodies everywhere and sometimes it's hard to pass them up, more particularly when there are parties all the time and the focus is typically on food. Many people can indulge a bit more around holidays as a result that can lead to their eating habits getting completely off track. Here are three tips to help you get back on track and to fix those poor eating habits after you have overindulged. Get back in touch with the reasons why you started

Always think about what made you upgrade your diet in the first place.

Were you doing it to slim down, have more energy, improve your health, or because you just wanted to live a fuller, healthier life?

Get back in touch with those reasons.

Grab your notepad then write all those motivations down.

The act of writing down your motivations can reinforce them in your mind and help you remember why you started in the first place.

Meal plan

Are you finding it hard to resist the urge of ordering a side of fries during your lunch?

If you are finding it difficult to say no, then the best strategy for fighting compulsive eating would be to create a healthy meal plan that will include breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert.

Make sure your meals are healthy and contain enough calories and protein.

Protein is a key for keeping you satiated between meals.

Having planned meals will make it easier for you to fight those sweet or salty cravings as you will have a backup plan.

Exercise

Nutrition and fitness go hand in hand.

You can't have good health without both, which is why it's so important to include exercise in your routine.

Your metabolism slows down when you are trapped in a cycle of overeating, and your body is unable to use energy efficiently because you are absorbing more calories than you are using.

Working out will not only rev up your metabolism to burn calories but also train your body to use carbs effectively and use fat for fuel.

Do not be too hard on yourself. No one is perfect and sometimes life circumstances can cause us to slip up.

Accept this fact and move on. Not everyone eats healthy all the time.

Always remember that health comes from what we do 90% of the time.

If you slip up, don’t criticise yourself or take drastic measures, like going on a very low-calorie diet.

To successfully control your weight and health, your mind needs to be in the right place.

Meaning that beating yourself up or being too rigid with what you do will only create unnecessary stress that can work against you.

Simply just re-establish your goals and your reasons for eating healthy, make plans to get back in your saddle, and move on.