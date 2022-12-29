4 food hacks for a healthier holiday

Life gets busy during the holidays. Between party planning, gift buying, and attending celebrations, your healthy lifestyle may temporarily be put on hold. This year, the team at Herbalife suggests you try these four-holiday health hacks to maintain good habits throughout this hectic month.

Rather than stopping at petrol stations or drive-throughs for quick meals, keep a selection of nutritious snacks in your bag or in the car. Picture: Anna Guerrero. Keep snacks in the car At this time of year, we’re on the go. Whether it’s rushing from home to the shops for last-minute gifts and groceries, or journeying to friends and family for festive get-togethers, our daily routines have gone out the window and so have our regular eating times. Rather than stopping at petrol stations or drive-through’s for quick meals, keep a selection of nutritious snacks in your bag or in the car.

Go for things like dried fruit and nuts, seeds, coconut shavings, protein chips and protein bars, so that when hunger strikes, there’s something wholesome nearby. Rather than displaying bowls of shortbread or biscuits, and keeping jars of sweets on the shelf, make it tempting to eat summer fruits. Picture: Jane Doan Make fruit easily accessible Rather than displaying bowls of shortbread or biscuits, and keeping jars of sweets on the shelf, make it tempting to eat summer fruits.

Fill decorative bowls or platters with fresh fruit and keep them in your line of sight. As you’re going about your daily activities, grab some grapes or a peach rather than a sugary treat. Make the most of our incredible summer fruit by blending mango, pineapple and melon with protein powder for a delicious tropical breakfast smoothie. Can you use plain yoghurt in your trifle instead of cream? Picture: Cats Coming Try simple food swops

Just because you’re having a more nutritious holiday doesn’t mean you have to change the festive menu or deprive your family of dessert. There are loads of ways to make special meals a little less rich in kilojoules, while keeping the same flavour. It’s about thinking outside the box. Can you use plain yoghurt in your trifle instead of cream? Cook grains or brown rice instead of white? Offer guests hummus and crudités instead of crisps?

Stir a scoop or two of protein powder into those pancakes. Nine times out of 10, the answer is “yes”. And no one will notice the difference. If you’re celebrating, remember to stay hydrated by drinking lots of water and starting the day with a refreshing herbal tea. Picture: Pexels/Mareefe Think about the drinks The end of the year is a sociable time. And why shouldn’t you celebrate the season with a chilled sundowner or glass of bubbly?