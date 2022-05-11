4 foods you should eat to lower your blood pressure

High blood pressure, also referred to as hypertension, has been dubbed the “silent killer” because there are usually no warning signs or symptoms. Blood pressure normally rises and falls throughout the day; however, if it remains high for extended periods of time, it can lead to serious health issues such as stroke, heart disease, and kidney disease.

Research has shown that certain kinds of foods can help lower blood pressure, right away as well as in the long run. Let’s take a look at some of the good foods that help reduce high blood pressure.

Milk There is a common myth that people with cardiovascular problems and hypertension should consume a lesser amount of milk and milk products. In fact, milk helps in maintaining your heart health and also manages your blood pressure because of its calcium and magnesium content which are responsible for proper heart contraction and relaxation respectively.

The trick is you need to choose low-fat milk instead of full fat. Dark chocolate Dark chocolate which is rich in cocoa, helps people to get their blood pressure level reduced and hence also assists them in getting rid of hypertension.

Beetroot A glass of beetroot juice or consuming beetroot in a salad is also found to be beneficial in lowering blood pressure. Beetroot is rich in nitrogenous compounds which regulate smooth blood flow through the vessels.

