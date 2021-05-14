5 energy boosting foods to snack on if you’re feeling sluggish

Do you get enough sleep but still feel exhausted? I do, and I've always been curious as to why.

Snacking on unhealthy snacks like chips or chocolates, it turns out, can make us feel sluggish and unproductive.

Experts suggest that snacking healthily helps boost your energy levels.

Here's how you can snack smarter to avoid feeling sluggish:

Eggs

Eggs are an excellent way to replenish your energy when you're feeling sluggish. They're high in protein, which gives you a steady supply of energy.

They contain vitamin B, which aids in the digestion of food for energy.

They also have amino acids for the restoration of muscle energy.

Spinach

Spinach is a top source of iron. Iron transports oxygen to different parts of the body to keep your organs alive.

It is also an essential nutrient for the maintenance of red blood cells.

When iron is available to replenish red blood cells, you will feel more alert and energised.

Bananas

Bananas contain natural sugar and all-natural fibre.

They contain potassium and vitamin B6 which are natural energy boosters.

They are a convenient and cost-effective choice for gaining a quick burst of energy.

Fatty fish

The omega 3s in fish reduce inflammation and fatigue.

Vitamin B and folic acid which are found in fatty fish are your source of energy.

Brown rice

Brown rice has low fibre content and a low glycemic index. It will help regulate blood sugar levels and keep your energy levels consistent throughout the day.

Other carbohydrates that are energy-boosting are quinoa, beans, nuts and oats.