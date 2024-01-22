5 foods that can help you detox naturally

How is your diet going that you started at the beginning of the year? We’re rapidly approaching the end of the first month of the new year, and many people might already be struggling to maintain the enthusiasm they started their diet with.

One of the most popular diets people opt for is to simply detox. Detoxing helps to eliminate toxins and impurities in the body to improve your overall health, promote weight loss, enhance digestion and reset your eating habits. While there are several ways to detox, one of the most effective approaches is through what you eat.

Here’s a list of food types you should add to your diet. Leafy greens Leafy greens like kale, spinach, and Swiss chard are packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that can help cleanse the liver.

These greens are also high in fibre, which aids in digestion and promotes bowel regularity. Citrus fruits Citrus fruits such as lemons, oranges, and grapefruit are known for their high vitamin C content.

Vitamin C is essential for producing glutathione, a compound that supports the kickstart of your body’s detoxification process. Add lemons and ginger to your diet. Picture: Pexels Mikhail Nilov

Ginger Ginger has long been used for its medicinal properties, including aiding digestion and reducing the production of bile, which plays a crucial role in eliminating toxins from the body. Adding fresh ginger to your meals or drinking ginger tea can help support your body's detoxification process.

Cruciferous vegetables Cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, and Brussels sprouts contain sulphur compounds that support the liver’s detoxification enzymes.

Vegetables like broccoli and cauliflower contain sulphur compounds. Picture: Pexels Magda Ehlers These vegetables are also rich in fibre and antioxidants, making them an excellent addition to any detox diet. Turmeric

Curcumin, the active compound in turmeric, has been shown to promote enhanced detoxification. Adding turmeric to your meals or incorporating it into a detoxifying tea can provide numerous benefits.