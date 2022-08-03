5 foods to snack on when you’re feeling peckish

Hunger and appetite are something each of us knows quite well. While feeling hungry is a normal sign from your body that it’s time to eat again, it’s not fun to constantly feel hungry, especially if you have just finished a meal.

That may be a sign you’re not eating enough or not eating the right combinations of foods. We give a list of some of the foods that you can eat to help suppress your appetite. We all know chocolate miraculously fixes everything, just make sure it’s over 70% cocoa. Picture: Pexels Dark chocolate

Consumption of dark chocolate (in moderation) has many health benefits. Health experts reveal that a few squares of 70% dark chocolate slows your digestion process and triggers your "feel good" hormones. A piece of dark chocolate also keeps you satisfied. Picture: Pexels/Mali Maeder Apples Apples and other fruits such as pears and oranges are great food to keep hunger at bay as they are full of fibre and natural sugars.

Studies have also suggested that they can make a good pre-meal snack; research shows that eating an apple 20 minutes before eating a meal reduces the amount eaten during that meal. So, enjoying fruits as your daily snack will not only contribute to one of your daily recommended fruit or veg portions, but the fibre will fill up your stomach and should keep those hunger pangs at bay. Picture: Foodie Factor Soup

Soup is one of the best options to cater to your hunger issue. It has endless choices giving you different tastes, with varieties of ingredients that can help for a healthy diet. So make yourself a good spicy soup to leave all that hunger behind. Eggs Starting your day with eggs will leave you satisfied until lunch.

The power’s in the protein: research suggests that eating a 300-calorie breakfast made up of 30 to 39 grams of protein (think: eggs and sausage) reduces hunger pangs and increases fullness during the time between breakfast and lunch. What’s more, research reveals that high-protein breakfast eaters consume fewer calories throughout the day. Cappuccino. Picture: Pexels/Chevanon Photography Coffee