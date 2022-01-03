5 high-fibre foods you should add to your grocery list

Many foods contain fibre. But I think that a lot of us don’t realise the importance of including it in our daily meals. In fact, most people eat only half of the recommended daily amount – and we need to eat more of it.

Why do we need fibre? Fibre isn’t appealing, but it’s important. We need it in order to keep our digestive systems running smoothly. If you don’t get enough of it, you may feel constipated. It can also help control cholesterol. Below we share some of the best high-fibre foods to keep your gut happy.

Oats There is nothing quite like a bowl of oatmeal first thing in the morning – and that’s especially true when it comes to the amount of fibre oats it contains. If your mornings are busy, make some overnight oats at night by mixing oats with your favourite milk and popping them in the refrigerator overnight. In the morning, add some fruit and granola as a topping, and breakfast is served.

Avocados Another food loaded with fibre is avocado. They are highly nutritious and contain vitamin K, folate, potassium, vitamin B6, vitamin B5, vitamin E, and vitamin C. This low-carb food also provides healthy fats. Raspberries

With an added boost of antioxidants and vitamin C, these berries are small but mighty. Add them to yoghurt or salads, or enjoy them as a stand-alone snack. Legumes Legumes, including most types of beans and peas, are fibre powerhouses. They are also good sources of protein, folate, and beneficial phytochemicals. Add them to salads and pasta dishes, replace some of the meat in meat dishes with beans or use pureed beans to replace some of the fat in baked dishes.