5 ways to lose weight without going to the gym

While the gym is perfectly suited to some people, it’s by no means your only option when it comes to getting fit. Director of Lokkima Cool Body Sculpting Mareldia Jones shared five tips on how to lose weight without going to the gym. Sleep When you don't get enough quality sleep, your body increases levels of the hunger hormone ghrelin and decreases the satiety hormone leptin—resulting in hunger pangs which are hard to ignore. Some studies show that your sleep-deprived self craves more unhealthy, high-calorie and high-fat foods, which means you'll not only eat more food, but you'll be eating more junk. If you're looking at managing your weight, you may want to prioritise sleep.

Emsculpt

20 000 sit-ups or squats in 30 minutes while lying down? Jones says you can do Emsculpt treatment sessions that allows you to do sit-ups lying down. This is a new body sculpting treatment that tones and lifts the abdomen, buttocks, arms and legs. She said this is a procedure to help burn fat and build muscle in all of these hard to treat areas. It helps you build muscle and reduce unwanted fat at the same time.

The treatment works by directing highly focused electromagnetic energy to the targeted area. This forces muscles to contract in a way that is not possible through exercise. The muscles, in response to these contractions will rebuild themselves and fat will start to melt away more easily in the treated area.

The treatment mostly assists in defining muscles and these are the areas we are able to work on: tummy, legs, bum, arms, shoulders

Diet

An eating plan that helps manage your weight includes a variety of healthy foods. Add an array of colours to your plate and think of it as eating the rainbow. When trying to lose weight, diet is very important.

Jones said a low carb diet with four litres of water can do wonders for your body. Wine intake also plays a major role in weight, try to drink moderately with a few glasses when desired, always opt for a low calorie and low sugar drink and tonic.

Fat freeze

Fat freezing involves the freezing of your fat cells. The treated fat cells are crystallised by the cool temperature. This causes them to expire and then be naturally and permanently eliminated from the body. Each treatment decreases the number of fat cells in the targeted area. Once the pods are placed on the desired area, the fat freezing begins. You can do this relaxing or while you enjoy a book.

These are the areas we are able to work on: tummy, love handles, back fat, bra fat, man boobs, below the glutes, inner and out thighs, chin.

Eat smaller portions

Consuming smaller meals more frequently throughout the day can help to boost your metabolism and keep you fuller for longer. A study in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, discovered that people who had six small meals per day were found to have lower BMIs than people who consumed less than four times a day.