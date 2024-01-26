7 ways you can eat healthier

We’re nearing the end of January which means you should be on track with your New Year’s resolutions. For many that includes wanting to lose weight or making healthier eating choices.

Anyone who has started on this journey would know that it’s not easy. However, by implementing a few simple strategies, you can significantly improve your diet and overall wellbeing. Here are seven practical tips to help make this journey easier.

1. Plan for success One of the most effective ways to ensure healthier eating choices is to plan your meals in advance. Create a weekly meal plan, including breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks, and make a shopping list accordingly.

By having a clear idea of what you'll be eating throughout the week, you'll be less likely to opt for unhealthy options or rely on takeaways. 2. Fill half your plate with vegetables Vegetables are packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and fibre, making them a crucial part of a healthy diet.

Aim to fill at least half of your plate with a colourful variety of vegetables during main meals. This will not only provide vital nutrients but also leave less room for less healthy choices.

Fill at least half of your plate with a colourful variety of vegetables. Picture: Pexels/Valeria Boltneva 3. Include lean protein sources Protein plays a vital role in muscle growth and repair, as well as keeping you feeling full and satisfied.

Opt for lean protein sources such as skinless chicken, fish, beans and lentils. By including adequate protein in your meals, you'll feel more satisfied and less likely to indulge in unhealthy snacking. 4. Choose whole grains

Swap refined grains like white bread, pasta, and rice for whole grains such as whole wheat bread, quinoa, and brown rice. Whole grains are higher in fibre, vitamins, and minerals, and have a lower glycemic index, providing sustained energy and promoting better digestion.

Opt for brown rice instead of white. Picture: Pexels/Trista Chen 5. Watch your portion sizes Being mindful of portion sizes is crucial.

Use smaller plates, bowls, and glasses to visually trick yourself into feeling satisfied with smaller portions. Also, take your time while eating, chewing your food thoroughly, and savouring each bite. This will help you recognise when you're full and prevent overeating. 6. Limit added sugars and processed foods

Added sugars and processed foods are often high in calories, unhealthy fats, and artificial additives. Gradually reduce your consumption of sugary drinks, desserts, and snacks while increasing whole, natural foods in your diet. Opt for fresh fruits as a sweet treat and prepare homemade snacks using whole ingredients whenever possible.

7. Stay hydrated Proper hydration is often overlooked but plays a vital role in maintaining a healthy diet. Drinking enough water throughout the day helps regulate appetite, supports digestion, and aids overall body functions.