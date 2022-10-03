A guide to the different sources of protein for vegetarians

October 1 was World Vegetarian Day, and the whole month of October is Vegetarian Awareness Month. Vegetarian Awareness Month is a national celebration that was created to help people consider what it means to eat lots of plants and to move away from consuming meat.

Story continues below Advertisement

With that being said, why not explore vegetarianism and what foods you need to be eating if you want to follow the diet. Below, we take a look at some of the best sources of protein for vegetarians. ​ Many people have a false belief that meat and animal products are the only food sources rich in protein and iron. This is simply not the case. Luckily, a vegetarian diet, just like a meat one, can be full of all the nutrients, vitamins, minerals, and proteins that your body needs without having to resort to taking supplements - if you eat smartly and wisely.

Cooked chickpeas are packed with protein. Picture: Pexels/Alesia Kozik Chickpeas Cooked chickpeas are packed with protein. They can, for example, be added to salads and curries, eaten boiled or steamed, or spiced with chilli powder and roasted in the oven as a snack. Hummus, a famous side or dip, is made from chickpea and it can be added to sandwiches or rotis for a healthful, protein-rich alternative to butter.

Story continues below Advertisement

As a vegetarian, get used to eating Greek yoghurt. Picture: Pexels/Jenna Hamra Greek yoghurt As a vegetarian, get used to eating Greek yoghurt. This simple treat is rich in protein and can be bought in an assortment of flavours. The yoghurt tastes natural and healthy rather than some of the other sugar-filled ones. These are good for on the go or as a substitute in baking to replace eggs if you choose to not eat eggs.

Story continues below Advertisement

Soybeans are one of the richest sources of plant protein. Picture: Pexels/Polina Tankilevitch Soybeans Soybeans are one of the richest sources of plant protein. Like all other legumes and grains, soaking soybeans overnight helps to soften the skin, enabling better cooking and digestion. Add cooked soya nuggets of beans to make veggie burgers along with the other vegetables like carrots, peas, and onions for flavour. Another must-have in a vegetarian kitchen are nuts, and seeds. Picture: Pexels/Vie Studio Nuts and seeds

Story continues below Advertisement