Add these anti-inflammatory ingredients to your grocery basket to help improve your health

Many kitchen ingredients are loaded with health benefits and can help fight inflammation. While medication and other treatments are important, many experts say an anti-inflammatory diet may help, too.

If you have a condition like rheumatoid arthritis, for example, changing what’s on your plate won’t be a magic cure. But an anti-inflammatory diet might lessen the number of blow-ups you experience or it might help ease the pain. An anti-inflammatory diet is widely regarded as healthy. Even if it doesn't help with your condition, it can help lower your chances of having other problems. Some kitchen ingredients that are loaded with anti-inflammatory properties and offer other health benefits:

Spinach, kale, and other leafy greens are rich in antioxidants and alkalising. Picture: Pexels/ Rodolfo Quirós Leafy greens I’m sure you know leafy greens are good for you, but do you know why? Spinach, kale and other leafy greens are rich in antioxidants and alkalising. They’re packed with nutrients,minerals and vitamins including folate, fibre and vitamins A, C, E and K. Leafy greens nourish our body at a cellular level, help prevent cognitive decline, keep our gut microbial community in tip-top shape, and reduce overall inflammation.

Green tea You’ve probably heard that green tea is one of the healthiest beverages. Research has found that drinking green tea is associated with a reduced risk of heart disease, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, obesity and other conditions.

Many of its benefits are due to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, especially a substance called epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG). Oranges and orange juice are excellent additions to an anti-inflammatory diet, and you don’t need to save them for breakfast. Picture: Pexlels Oranges Oranges are an excellent source of vitamin C and potassium, and they also contain fibre, calcium and folate.

The fibre and folate may help keep your heart healthy, and vitamin C is essential for immune system function, strong connective tissue and healthy blood vessels. Oranges and orange juice are excellent additions to an anti-inflammatory diet and you don't need to save them for breakfast. Oranges make a great afternoon snack and can be added to a variety of dishes and salads. Nuts