Jenna Jameson "gained 20 pounds(9kg)" after taking a break from her keto diet, which she had previously praised for helping her shed 85 pounds(38.5kg).
Posting on Instagram, Jenna wrote: "Confession. I've gained 20 pounds. Ugh. I decided to take a break from #keto and live my best carby life. The weight came back fast and furious. I know a lot of people are quitting keto because it's hard to maintain and after a year and a half I concur. Not sure if I'm going to go back full force or just calorie count. What are your thoughts? Love you guys! (sic)"