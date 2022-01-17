Are you bored of drinking water all the time? Here’s what you can drink for better health

Are you bored of drinking water all the time? Or maybe you’re hoping to avoid sugary drinks? Below we share some drinks you can gulp down for better health this new year. Although water is certainly the easiest and cheapest way to stay hydrated, there’s now a whole variety of healthy drinks to make at home, meaning you don’t have to choose between health and flavour.

Drink your greens Eating (or drinking) more fruit and veggies is a great way to support and strengthen your immune system. Just like our heart, brain and muscles, your immune system benefits from healthy eating.

Adding veggies such as spinach to a morning smoothie helps tick the box on a serving of vegetables and also provides vitamin C and iron – both essential for a healthy immune system. Vegetable soup is also another way of “drinking” more veggies. Fat-free milk

Milk contains components of a healthy meal, including carbohydrates, protein and a little fat. Milk is also rich in calcium and contains vitamin D. Calcium helps burn fat cells, and vitamin D helps with maximum calcium absorption. Make sure you do not have milk allergies, though. Hot chocolate

Yes, cocoa has a place on this list. How could that possibly be? If you're dealing with menstrual cramps, for example, experts reveal that one of the best natural ways to ease the pain is through drinking beverages with a high magnesium content. In order to get that magnesium, you need to make your own home-made hot chocolate with raw cocoa powder. If you need to sweeten it up a bit, try almond milk and honey or a little bit of maple syrup.

Kombucha What is kombucha, anyway? It is one of the hottest health drinks on the market. Wellness junkies rave about kombucha’s health benefits. Like other healthy fermented foods, fizzy kombucha is packed with probiotics that promote healthy bacteria in the gut.