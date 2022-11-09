Avoid the sugar police – sweeten up with stevia

We are all increasingly conscious of how our daily habits contribute to our health and the prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and obesity. To fight the rising tide of such diseases, non-surgical interventions have been developed that can easily be incorporated into daily life, in this case reducing sugar intake.

Research on the impact of stevia on blood pressure, inflammation, and glucose homeostasis shows that as a sugar alternative, stevia has not been linked to any known health risks. Stevia rebaudiana Bertoni is a plant species that belongs to the Asteraceae family and has been used by the indigenous people of South America for centuries as a sweetener and for medicinal purposes. Dietitian Kgadi Moabelo, a spokesperson for the Association for Dietetics in South Africa, said the sweetness in stevia came from steviol glycosides which are 300 times sweeter than sugar.

The rising number of people suffering from chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity has increased the importance of sugar substitutes that contain fewer or no calories. When a person consumes too much sugar, especially in sweets or drinks (not food), their blood sugar levels rapidly rise, resulting in a high insulin response and a low sugar level. In addition, to suboptimal energy levels, poor sleep, poor concentration, poor gut health, and an increased appetite (cravings), a roller coaster of high and low blood glucose can also cause poor mood regulation. When a person consumes too much sugar, especially in sweets or drinks, their blood sugar levels rapidly rise. Picture: Nicole Michalou/Pexels Using non-caloric sweeteners in place of sucrose is one way to help prevent the development of diabetes and obesity. Non-caloric sweeteners can be synthetic (such as sucralose) or natural (such as stevia).

Although the US Food and Drug Administration has given its approval to both of them, the ramifications of long-term use are debatable. The prevalence of chronic illnesses such as diabetes and obesity has increased the need for sugar replacements as an alternative to sucrose. Food additives known as sugar replacements imitate the sweet flavour of sucrose while having fewer or no calories. Researchers believe that stevia might correct high-fat-diet-induced glucose intolerance by altering the gut microbiota. “And because of this, stevia leaf extract sweeteners can be beneficial in sugar and overall energy reduction, diabetes and managing weight,” said Moabelo.

