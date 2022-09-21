Berries aren't just cute and delicious, they’re beneficial to your health too

Berries have a high nutritional profile. They're high in fibre, vitamin C, and antioxidant polyphenols. As a result, incorporating berries into your diet might aid in the prevention and treatment of many chronic diseases.

Blueberries According to studies, blueberries or their bioactive components can increase insulin sensitivity and cut the risk of Type 2 diabetes by up to 26%. Another study indicates that people who consume blueberries also experience slower rates of cognitive decline, indicating that their brains remain healthy as they age. Consuming blueberries might also reduce the risk of contracting diabetes.

Raspberries Black raspberries have been linked to lower risk factors for heart disease, such as blood pressure and cholesterol. Raspberries are a good source of fibre. Ellagitannins, an antioxidant polyphenol found in them, can lessen oxidative stress. Picture by Lidiya Pavlikova/ unsplash Goji berries

Goji berries also contain high levels of vitamin A and zeaxanthin, both of which are important for eye health. A study found that drinking goji berry juice for two weeks increased metabolism and reduced waist size in people who were overweight. Picture by sabella and Zsa Fischer/ unsplash Strawberries

Strawberries are one of the most commonly consumed berries in the world and also one of the best sources of vitamin C. Studies have shown that strawberries might reduce many risk factors for heart disease, including blood cholesterol. Picture by Sviatoslav Huzii/ unsplash Strawberries might also aid in blood sugar regulation, which is crucial for preventing diabetes. Cranberries

Picture by Jennifer Pallian/ unsplash Cranberry juice has also shown various benefits for heart health.Cranberries are a nutritious fruit with a tart flavour. As a result, they are rarely consumed raw. They are more commonly consumed in the form of juice or cranberry sauce. Cranberries' most well-known health benefit is their ability to reduce the risk of urinary tract infections. Read the latest issue of IOL Health digital magazine here.

