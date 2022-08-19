Chia seeds: Why you should be including them in your diet

Dubbed by athletes and wellness advocates as the “ultimate superfood”, chia seeds are known as nutritional powerhouses as they are high in magnesium, omega 3 fatty acids, zinc, iron, vitamin E and calcium. Chia seeds are tiny black or white seeds from the plant ‘Salvia hispanica L’, which is said to be native to Central America.

They contain antioxidants and minerals such as calcium, and have higher levels of omega-3 fatty acids which have been shown to help protect against heart disease and dementia.

The tiny dynamites loaded with antioxidants have the ability to reverse the harm caused by free radicals. Six more reasons to include chia seeds in your diet 1. To increase energy in the morning, chia seeds can also be added to fruit bowls or smoothies. They don't require cooking or any other preparation, making them an ideal addition to recipes.

You can easily whip up your own variation. Photo by Maryam Sicard on Unsplash 2. The fibre and protein in chia seeds might benefit those trying to lose weight. 3. There is evidence that the soluble fibre found in chia seeds can lower cholesterol and reduce the risk of heart disease. 4. A delicious addition to oatmeal, puddings, smoothies and baked goods, they can be eaten raw or soaked in juice. Alternatively, sprinkle them on cereal, yoghurt, vegetables or rice.

5. Consuming chia seeds regularly encourages hair growth and gives hair a glossy shine. 6. To increase hydration and give the skin a natural glow, they can also be combined with water to create a gel for a home-made mask.