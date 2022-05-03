Do you monitor your daily drinking water consumption?

It is said that drinking eight glasses of water a day is ideal for overall health. Almost 70 percent of your body is water and it is water that helps flush out the toxins through urination, perspiration and so on.

It is said that drinking eight glasses of water a day is ideal for overall health. Without water, most bodily functions, like temperature control and breakdown of essential nutrients, won't take place. Drinking more water comes with remarkable advantages. Sadly, people tend to consume water only when they are thirsty, which clearly indicates that they only get the bare minimum of benefits. If you don’t drink enough water, it's recommended to start drinking more water and track the amount. Most medical experts suggest drinking 2 to 3 litres every day. It's best to break it down in terms of glasses and merely keep a track of your hydration levels.

Aditya Patnaik, of Lustral Water, explains the importance and benefits of increasing your water consumption: It facilitates upholding energy levels You may be experiencing low energy levels, particularly in summer. Constant dehydration can impact your brain even more, for instance making you feel exhausted and inactive. The most exceptional way to raise your energy levels is by drinking more water. Doing this can lend you that added burst of power and energy to go about your day.

Proper hydration helps stay focused While you might not understand how tired you are; your brain gets to experience it primarily. After all, water is essential for your brain to send electrical signals to your cells. This implies when your brain is fatigued, your muscles will fail to move efficiently, your eyes get tired and your brain goes into survival mode. Your brain won't have the energy to assign to anything other than running vital functions. You won't be able to concentrate on the task at hand. To avoid this, it is best to get ready to track your water consumption by journalling, making use of a functional drink-water app or using a water purifier to monitor your intake.

It helps in lifting up your mood Being dehydrated can make you feel cranky and irritated. Water enables weight loss

Along with a wholesome diet, water too can contribute to losing weight. Water, alongside being calorie and fat-free, can aid you in burning resting calories. It adds to the metabolic process by suppressing your appetite, thus preventing you from overeating. It aids skin It is important to note that our skin is full of water. Collagen, the protein that keeps your skin firm and elastic, is dependent on water. Hence an absence of water can make your skin appear dry and wrinkled.