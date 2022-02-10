Don’t believe the myth that a vegan diet will lead to a lack of protein

Going vegan means that all meat, fish, dairy, eggs, and other animal products are off the menu and replaced with plant substitutes to ensure you still hit your daily nutrition needs. But before you start thinking that this is too drastic and difficult to maintain, think again.

Many people believe that you can’t get enough protein from a vegan diet, but this couldn’t be further from the truth Tabitha Hume is a registered clinical dietitian and gives us a list in descending order of plant-based foods that are highest in protein for vegans. Seitan: 25g per 100g, this “wheat-meat” contains the wonderful protein gluten, and yields the same amount of protein as does beef.

Fry’s pea protein mince: 24g per 100g. This is both delicious and easy in a bolognese sauce. Fry’s breakfast bangers: 16g per 100g. Very low fat as well, so a far-cry from the cholesterol-increasing and fattening pork bangers. Tofu and tempeh: 15g per 100g. These are cheap and easy if you purchase from an Asian supermarket. The ones at grocery stores are very expensive. Freeze, then microwave until cooked through; squeeze out excess water and then slice and cook as you would with chicken breast fillets.

Edamame beans: 15g per 100g. These are the most delicious things to nibble on after boiling and salting lightly. Hemp seeds: 10g per two heaped tablespoons. These are great added to smoothies and muesli. Nutritional yeast: 10g per two heaped tablespoons. This is used throughout the vegan world to add a rich and cheesy flavour to sauces and casseroles. And it contains a good amount of vitamin B1.

Oats: 10g per 100g. Everyone loves a bowl of warm oats for breakfast, with maple syrup and a banana. Beans: 7-10g per 100g. Replace chicken pieces or beef strips in casseroles and dishes, with beans. This is quickest way to get slimmer and lower cholesterol. Lentils: 8-9g per 100g. A lentil curry or dahl is the best.

Chickpeas: 7g per 100g Garden peas: 7g per 100g Soya milk: 6g per cup