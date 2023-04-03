Elon Musk reveals his diet involves eating a doughnut for breakfast, fans react

These days, everyone is focussing on a healthier lifestyle and taking a lot of care of themselves. From giving up dairy products and sugar to turning vegan altogether, the masses are doing it all. Health experts are always warning of the dangers of consuming ‘too much sugar’, and how it can lead to diseases like heart failure and strokes.

Many experts have termed sugar as a “poison” which may seem harmless but its excess consumption can hurt our health. However, business magnate Elon Musk does not seem to agree. How do we know? Well, he has revealed his morning diet recently in response to Peter Diamandis, a physician who stated that “Sugar is poison”. Musk replied: "I eat a donut every morning. Still alive."

Since the time of publication, the entrepreneur’s tweet has been viewed more than 21 million times. I eat a donut every morning. Still alive. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 28, 2023 Diamandis responded with a clarification: "Okay Elon, allow me to be more specific. Sugar is a slooow poison." Of course, tweeps were quick to react, and many seemed to share Musk’s opinion.