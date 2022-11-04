Foods to avoid that can increase your risk of a stroke

Food is necessary for our survival, but some foods are more beneficial than others for our health and well-being, giving us both the nutrition and energy our bodies require. However, some foods tend to be high in sugar, artificial ingredients, refined carbohydrates, and trans fats.

Because of this they play a significant role in the global spread of non-communicable diseases like stroke. In South Africa, stroke is the second-largest cause of mortality and the primary cause of long-term impairment. A multitude of variables, including eating poorly, have been connected to this life-threatening illness.

“Unhealthy eating habits can increase your chances of having a stroke because they can increase your blood pressure or cholesterol levels. People with a family history of stroke should be extra vigilant and aware of its risk factors,” says Omy Naidoo, co-founder of Newtricion Wellness Dieticians. Many times, the food you eat might cause a stroke, which can leave you permanently disabled or even kill you, says Naidoo. Nevertheless, it is possible to lower your risk, and follow a balanced diet. Here are some foods that may increase your risk of a stroke:

Processed foods that contain trans fats Junk food has a lot of trans fats, a harmful type of fat that elevates inflammation in the body. Examples include crackers, chips, and fried foods like french fries, doughnuts and chicken. This rise in inflammation increases the likelihood of multiple major, life-threatening disorders, including stroke. Picture: Davidson de Oliveira/Pexels Excessive salt

One of the most obvious causes of stroke is eating too much salt. High blood pressure is brought on by excessive sodium intake (found in salt), which raises the risk of stroke. Picture Jane Gonzalez/unsplash “Other than table salt, there is a lot of sodium in canned or packaged foods, fried foods, baked goods, and some ingredients used in cooking (stock cubes, soup powders). Therefore it is best to avoid such items and opt for home-made or fresh foods instead,” says Naidoo. Smoked or processed meats

Preservatives found in smoked and processed meats (namely sodium nitrite and nitrate) damage your blood vessels and thus increase your stroke risk. Additionally, processed meats can also be high in unhealthy fats, increase cholesterol levels and cause vascular inflammation. Hot dogs, bacon, sausages and salami are all examples of foods high in fat and sodium. Picture: Craig Dennis/Unsplash Red meat Red meat is extremely high in saturated fat, which travels through blood vessels and has the potential to cause blockages which, in turn, increase your risk of a stroke.

“When planning to cut back on red meat, it is important to adopt a diet that helps provide nutrition and healthful protein sources. Oily fish is also recommended due to its high concentration of omega-3 fatty acids,” Naidoo says. Picture: Mali Maeder/Pexels Sugary soda drinks and diet soda Although switching to diet soda from sugary drinks might seem like a good idea to maintain a healthy weight, both sugary and diet sodas can raise your risk of stroke when regularly drunk. A study from Boston University found that having large amounts of diet sodas was linked to the three-fold increased risk of having a stroke.