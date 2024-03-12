Four healthy dessert options for when you’re on a diet

When you're trying to stick to a healthy eating plan, it can be really tough to resist the temptation of indulging in sweet treats. For some people all they can think about when on a diet is the sweet stuff, simply because they know it’s the one thing they need to cut out.

However, that doesn't mean you have to deprive yourself of dessert altogether. There are plenty of delicious and nutritious options that can satisfy your sweet tooth without derailing your diet. Here are four healthy dessert ideas to try.

Fruit salad with Greek yoghurt This simple yet satisfying dessert is a great way to satisfy your craving for something sweet while also getting a boost of nutrients. Fruit salad is a simple yet satisfying dessert. Picture: Freepik Simply chop up your favourite fruits and mix them with a dollop of Greek yoghurt for added creaminess and protein. Chia seed pudding Chia seeds are packed with fibre, protein, and healthy fats, making them a great addition to any diet.

To make chia seed pudding, simply combine chia seeds with almond milk and a touch of honey and let it sit in the fridge overnight. Top with fresh fruit or nuts for added flavour and texture. Add fruit to your chia seed pudding. Picture: Oleksandr / Pexels Baked apples Baked apples are a warm and comforting dessert option that is perfect for the colder months.

Core an apple, fill it with a mixture of oats, cinnamon, and a touch of honey, and bake in the oven. Enjoy it with some Greek yoghurt. Frozen banana bites These frozen treats are a healthier alternative to traditional ice cream bars. Slice a banana into bite-sized pieces, dip them in dark chocolate and freeze until solid.