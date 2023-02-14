Healthy Lifestyle Month: The heart-healthy diet proved to protect your heart

It’s the month of love when everyone will be going the extra mile to show their affection for that special someone in their lives... But how about showing YOUR HEART some love? Pharma Dynamics is challenging the public to make heart health a priority, starting this February, which also coincides with Healthy Lifestyle Awareness Month.

The month has been set aside on the national health calendar to highlight the importance of healthy living through nutrition and regular exercise. In celebration of Healthy Lifestyle Month, Pharma Dynamics spokesperson Nicole Jennings says that eating a healthy, balanced diet is the key to a healthier mind and body. As a nation, we should be more mindful of what we ingest because it has the potential to either harm or benefit us. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), South Africa has the unhealthiest population in the world, with those between the ages of 30 and 70 facing a 26% probability of suffering and dying from heart disease, diabetes and other lifestyle disorders.

The Lancet Global Health study, Urgency to Prioritise Cardiovascular Disease Management in South Africa, demonstrates how high blood pressure has transferred from high-income to low- and middle-income countries, especially sub-Saharan Africa, over the past few decades. Obesity is on the rise in South Africa, with 68% of women overweight or obese and 31% of males overweight or obese. Non-communicable disease death rates in South Africa are higher than HIV/Aids and TB, with cardiovascular disease being the major category of NCDs. Unilever's Foods Refreshment Report (2020) indicated that most South Africans eat primarily carbohydrates and meat, with relatively little in the form of vegetables. Meat is consumed four times a week on average, but many people eat it almost every day. A diet high in red meat considerably raises the risk of cancer and heart disease.

Fruit and vegetables are not only sustenance but are absolutely essential to our body's need for healthy functioning. Picture by Any Lane/Pexels When categorising what is eaten every day into percentages, the national plate consists of 41% starch, 26% meat, 13% vegetables, 9% oils, 8% dairy, and 3% legumes. “We have deviated significantly from the recommended nutritional plate, which is shortening the lives of many South Africans and indicating that we are actually in a nutrition crisis,” said Jennings.

Eat this instead: Fruit and vegetables are not only sustenance but are essential to our body's need for healthy functioning. Avoid this: Snacking on soft drinks and other processed food that often contain sugar and trans fat.

“As a nation, we need to be more aware of what we put into our bodies. It can either harm or benefit us. Thankfully, there is a growing movement to integrate food and nutrition into health care to help prevent and manage the diet-related disease.” One such diet is the “Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension” (Dash) dietary plan, which is regarded as the gold standard by healthcare experts worldwide. It helps maintain good blood pressure and prevent variety of other severe conditions, including heart disease.

The Dash diet emphasises fresh fruit, vegetables, and whole grains, while processed meals high in sodium (salt) and added sugars are strictly prohibited. Moderate servings of lean meats, such as poultry and fish, can be eaten four to five times each week, while red meat should be consumed only on rare occasions. Jennings asserts that the Dash diet has been simplified for South Africans in the recently released “Cooking from the Heart 5” cookbook, which is free to the public.