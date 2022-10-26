Here is why you should never skip breakfast, even if you're not hungry

Breakfast is known to be the most important meal of the day. It refuels the supply of glucose to boost energy levels and alertness, while also providing other essential nutrients required for good health. However, it is also known to be the most skipped. It may be because waking up early to prepare your morning meal is a hard thing to do, or your schedule just does not allow you to squeeze it in.

But most health experts would agree that you should not ignore breakfast no matter what the reason. Below we outline some of the reasons why you should never skip breakfast. Breakfast is known to be the most important meal of the day. Picture: Brett Jordan/ Pexels Put your health on the right track Having breakfast at the start of each day has proven to help lower your risk of diabetes and obesity. This can be attributed to the fact that having food in your body puts your system to work by regulating your insulin levels.

It improves your focus Eating a breakfast high in complex carbohydrates can help improve your alertness and focus for the rest of the day. This can be especially helpful if you are one to fall into the afternoon slump, as complex carbohydrates keep you satiated and energised. Breakfast is known to be the most important meal of the day. Picture: Jenna Hamra/ Pexels Improves mood

People's spirits are also raised by eating a balanced breakfast on time. Having breakfast makes you calmer and more collected throughout the day, as you are seldom dealing with hunger pangs. Additionally, studies say that breakfast skippers demonstrate higher levels of stress and depression than breakfast eaters. So, what time should you eat breakfast?

