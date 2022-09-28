How eating less meat can help with gout, obesity management and high cholesterol

Can you make a meal without meat? A lot of us have been brought up hearing that meat is essential to our diets and that it provides us with important nutrients like protein, vitamins, and minerals.

But what many of us don’t realise is that plant-based diets can also provide these same nutrients - as well as other powerful health benefits. In the week of World Heart Health Day registered dietitian, Aziwe Booi highlights below some of the most impactful benefits of a more plant-based diet. What many of us don’t realise is that plant-based diets can provide these same nutrients - as well as other powerful health benefits. Picture: Pexels/The Lazy Artist Gallery Heart health

As we know, there are two types of cholesterol: HDL (high-density lipoprotein) and LDL (low-density lipoprotein). High LDL levels are problematic as it likely means you have excessive cholesterol in your blood vessels which radically increases your risk of heart disease and stroke. So how does eating less meat help? Saturated fats, which are hard at room temperature, are found mostly in animal products. These fats increase LDL and thus your cholesterol levels.

A plant-based diet with less or no animal products will offer protein in the form of legumes, soy, beans, and meat alternatives all of which are naturally cholesterol free – which means a diet lower in saturated fats and cholesterol. (Important to remember – not all plant-based food sources are better for heart health. Plant-based sources of saturated fat like palm oil and coconut oil should also be limited in your diet to manage your cholesterol). Another benefit of eating more plants and less meat, especially if you are struggling with cholesterol levels, is that plant-based foods are much higher in fibre than meat. Why is fibre important?

HDL binds to the soluble fibre in your gut, giving your body the chance to excrete the excess cholesterol when you go to the loo. Make sure that you are incorporating at least 25-35g of fibre daily to experience its benefits. What many of us don’t realise is that plant-based diets can provide these same nutrients - as well as other powerful health benefits. Picture: Pexels/Jonathan Borba Gout Gout is a condition associated with the inflammation and swelling of the joints which can be really painful. It comes from excessive uric acid in the bloodstream (known as hyperuricemia) which happens for a few reasons.

Overindulging in alcohol, excessive weight gain and genetics play a part – but so can the consumption of meat. Purine, the compound that forms uric acid, is particularly potent in meat and meat products. For patients suffering from gout, I tend to recommend a reduced meat diet. While there is a misconception that gout sufferers should avoid soy products, recent studies have shown that the consumption of soy products can significantly reduce the risk of gout (most especially if you are using them to replace meat). A variety of protein sources like beans, legumes, and soy-based plant meats, as well as diets rich in varied vegetables, fruit, and quality non-refined starches, is always encouraged.

Obesity management Obesity, as we know, can radically increase your risk of developing a multitude of health conditions. Unfortunately, obesity levels are on the rise in South Africa with 69% of women and 31% of men classified as obese. Studies also now show us that one in eight South African children under the age of five is obese. There are many reasons for obesity, but not all of them are diet related. But what we eat most definitely has an impact. Less healthy diets usually have high levels of sugar, excess fat in the form of trans-fats and saturated fats, and low fibre foods.