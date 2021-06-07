How to eat post-workout to get the most out of your session

What you eat after a workout is essential in ensuring that your body gets refuelled. Eating right also ensures that you get the most out of your session.

Experts say that consuming a combination of protein and carbohydrates 30 minutes to an hour after an exercise is essential.

It helps replenish energy levels, strengthen and repair broken muscles, and keep your metabolism functioning well.

If you’re still unsure about how to eat post-workout, here’s a handy guide:

Consume a portion of protein every few hours

There is no need to rush the refuelling process after a workout. Experts suggest including protein in your meals throughout the day.

Source of proteins can include Greek yoghurt, eggs, chicken breasts, cottage cheese, or almonds.

Don’t shy away from carbs

Carbohydrate consumption after a workout helps restore the muscle glycogen (the storage form of glucose) lost during your exercise.

Healthy carbs you can eat are sweet potatoes, grains, bananas, or quinoa.

Stay hydrated

You will inevitably lose water when you exercise. To make up for it, you should drink 1.5 times more of the amount you lost throughout your workout.

Types of liquids can include still water, sports drinks, or smoothies.

On Instagram, wellness trainer Juanita Khumalo shared two of her go-to post-workout breakfast options that you can try out at home.

Option 1

Toasted bread (brown, whole-wheat, or rye) with eggs and avo. All three macro-nutrients are needed for a healthy diet (nutrient-dense carbs, fats, and protein).

Option 2

Oats (healthy carbs) with plain yoghurt with berries (blueberries or strawberries - they’re rich in antioxidants) with a dash of cinnamon and honey.