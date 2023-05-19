How to maintain a healthy diet in winter

It can be hard to stay on track with healthy eating when the weather turns colder. In summer we crave fresh salads and cold foods, but in winter most of us favour hearty stews, warming soups and starchy comfort foods.

It is not only our wardrobe that needs to change at this time of year but also the way we cook and prepare our foods so that we can keep giving our bodies all the nutrients they need. With a few simple adjustments to your diet, you can continue to eat healthily in winter. Here are some recommendations to help you stay warm and well-nourished this winter.

Foods containing vitamin C, such as citrus fruit, broccoli, Brussels sprouts and strawberries, offer a wealth of health benefits. Vitamin C helps to boost the immune system, making you less vulnerable to infections and viruses. Some doctors believe that vitamin C can help to prevent chronic illnesses such Type 2 diabetes and heart disease. It's also thought to help lower blood pressure and may offer memory benefits.

Eat more eggs and fish Eggs have a good amount of high-quality protein, selenium, zinc, iron, copper, and vitamins D, B6, and B12. Fish is a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids, protein and vitamin D. Eating eggs and fish can help to increase good cholesterol and protect the heart from disease, and maintain eyesight.

Veggies which are dark green and leafy such as kale, Swiss chard, and spinach are full of nutrients and fibre. Picture: Pexels/Rfstudio Don’t forget your leafy greens You might not be seeing much green when you look out of your window, but you definitely want to ensure you’re getting enough greens on your plate. Veggies which are dark green and leafy such as kale, Swiss chard, and spinach are full of nutrients and fibre. Increased fibre intake can help decrease inflammation, boost the immune system, and reduce cholesterol levels.

Stay hydrated Don’t forget that you need to stay hydrated even during the colder months. Being dehydrated can make you more susceptible to colds and flu. When it’s cold outside, drinking something hot increases the sensation of being warm, so having a warm herbal tea is your best choice. Lemon and ginger, apple and cinnamon, cardamom, and fennel tea are all tasty options.