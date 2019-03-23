Khloe Kardashian and Jameela Jamil. Pictures: Bang Showbiz and Instagram

Jameela Jamil has branded Khloe Kardashian as "irresponsible" for promoting a weight loss shake. The 33-year-old actress has criticised the 34-year-old reality star for promoting Flat Tummy Co. meal replacement shakes on her Instagram and insisted that the product could have negative side effects while claiming the drink has nothing to do with how Khloe achieves her sexy figure.

Commenting on Khloe's Instagram post, Jameela said: "If you're too irresponsible to: a) own up to the fact that you have a personal trainer, nutritionist, probable chef, and a surgeon to achieve your aesthetic, rather than this laxative product ... And b) tell them the side effects of this NON-FDA approved product, that most doctors are saying aren't healthy.

"Side effects such as: Possible Flat Tummy Tea side effects are cramping, stomach pains, diarrhea and dehydration ... Then I guess I have to. (sic)"

The 'Good Place' actress went on urge the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star to "be smarter" than promoting the brand and "hurt other girls" who see the post.

She continued: "It's incredibly awful that this industry bullied you until you became this fixated on your appearance, that's the media's fault. But now please don't put that back into the world, and hurt other girls, the way you have been hurt. You're a smart woman. Be smarter than this. (sic)"

This isn't the first time Jameela has spoken out against Khloe. Earlier this year, the star slammed Khloe for sharing a post on her Instagram story that read: "2 Things a Girl Wants: 1) Lose Weight 2) Eat."

Sharing a screenshot of the post, Jameela wrote: "Makes me sad.

"I hope my daughter grows up wanting more than this. I want more than this."