Kourtney Kardashian swears by it, but is collagen all it’s hyped up to be?

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

More and more people are talking about collagen every day. Some claim it’s a sort of miracle protein, solving all different kinds of problems in the body. Collagen has many important functions, including providing your skin with structure, strengthening your bones and collagen is the most abundant protein in your body. Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian first pushed collagen onto our radar when she introduced Poosh customers to Collagen Vibes. “I keep our Collagen Vibes in my bedroom with a spoon and a glass, and mix two scoops with warm water. I know others love to add it to a smoothie or to another drink like almond milk, or even tea,” she wrote on Poosh.com. Researchers have suggested that taking collagen may promote the synthesis of muscle proteins like creatine, as well as stimulate muscle growth after exercise. Take a look at some of the health benefits of consuming collagen:

Helps relieve joint pain

According to Blue Cross, collagen keeps your cartilage intact, which, in turn, helps protect your joints. As collagen decreases with age, your joints become more susceptible to disorders, like osteoarthritis. Taking collagen supplements has been known to help improve symptoms and reduce joint pain in general.

Promotes healthy skin

As you age, your body produces less of it, which can lead to dry skin and wrinkles. A 2014 study on oral supplementation of specific collagen peptides has beneficial effects on humans. The study showed that collagen supplements may help slow effects on ageing skin.

Could prevent bone loss

Your bones are made mostly of collagen, which gives them structure and helps keep them strong.

Just as the collagen in your body deteriorates as you age, so does bone mass. This may lead to conditions like osteoporosis, which is characterized by low bone density and linked to a higher risk of bone fractures

Supports weight management

Functional Medicine physician and bestselling author, Dr Amy Myers, says collagen can even help you manage your weight. Glycine, the amino acid mentioned earlier, forms muscle by converting glucose into energy.

Having more lean muscle tissue gives your metabolism a boost because muscle burns more calories than fat.

Essentially, collagen helps to turn your body into a fat-burning machine, even when you’re at rest. There is some evidence to also suggest that supplemental collagen may support a feeling of fullness after you eat.

Digestion

There’s some evidence that certain amino acids found in collagen — in particular, one called glycine — may reduce GI inflammation and aid digestion.

But again, the evidence is mixed. Most of it didn’t involve collagen powders or supplements, but instead looked at specific amino acids in a lab setting.