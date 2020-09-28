Remove these 3 foods from your shopping list for a diabetic-friendly pantry

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle and feeling your best when you have diabetes isn't just about choosing the right foods, it’s also about limiting or avoiding foods that can spike your blood sugar and increase your risk of complications. Research shows that losing weight can also help improve insulin sensitivity. A study published in June 2017 in the journal Nutrition & Diabetes showed sustained enhanced insulin sensitivity in successful female weight-loss maintainers compared to those who had no history of weight loss. Here is list of foods you should avoid when you are diabetic: Trans fat: Trans fats are found in margarines, peanut butter, spreads, creamers, and frozen dinners. Furthermore, food manufacturers often add them to crackers, muffins, and other baked goods to help extend a product’s shelf life.

Although trans fats don’t directly raise blood sugar levels, they’ve been linked to increased inflammation, insulin resistance and belly fat, as well as lower levels of HDL (good) cholesterol and impaired arterial function.

White bread, rice, and pasta

White bread, rice, and pasta are high-carb, processed foods.

Eating bread, bagels, and other refined-flour foods has been shown to significantly increase blood sugar levels in people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes

Processed sugar

Everyday Health says foods that are made primarily of processed sugar, such as many desserts, sweets and fizzy drinks, are considered low-quality carbohydrates. Not only are these foods lacking in nutritional value, they can also cause a sharp spike in your blood sugar.

Instead of sweets, reach for fruits such as apples, berries, pears or oranges. These high-quality carbohydrates contain plenty of fibre to help slow down the absorption of glucose, so they’re a far better choice for blood-sugar control.