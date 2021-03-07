Spoons and milk up! It’s World Cereal Day

Breakfast is often referred to as the most important meal of the day as it fuels the body with nutrients after an overnight fast. As we celebrate World Cereal Day today, consumers are encouraged to look at what cereal options they are feasting on to make sure they are not only eating food that is delicious but that has health benefits too.

While there is a wide variety of tasty cereals to choose from, it’s always important to keep your health top of mind. This is according to Kershnee Kallee, marketing manager at Jungle, who says that if you’re planning to enjoy cereal for breakfast or as a daytime snack, it’s time to think about swapping out those high-in-sugar options for something more nutritional.

“Cereal options such as muesli are great because they are high in energy which helps fuel the body at the start of the day. Muesli is also high in fibre (aiding digestion) and low in sodium (helps reduce the risk of high blood pressure).

“For those starting their mornings with an early workout, replenishing your body with cereals high in protein is a good choice as this helps with muscle growth and maintenance.

“Oats is also a great cereal option, not only because it’s perfect for the whole family, but because it contains beta-glucan, a soluble dietary fibre that lowers cholesterol to keep your heart well.”