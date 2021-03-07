Spoons and milk up! It’s World Cereal Day
Breakfast is often referred to as the most important meal of the day as it fuels the body with nutrients after an overnight fast. As we celebrate World Cereal Day today, consumers are encouraged to look at what cereal options they are feasting on to make sure they are not only eating food that is delicious but that has health benefits too.
While there is a wide variety of tasty cereals to choose from, it’s always important to keep your health top of mind. This is according to Kershnee Kallee, marketing manager at Jungle, who says that if you’re planning to enjoy cereal for breakfast or as a daytime snack, it’s time to think about swapping out those high-in-sugar options for something more nutritional.
“Cereal options such as muesli are great because they are high in energy which helps fuel the body at the start of the day. Muesli is also high in fibre (aiding digestion) and low in sodium (helps reduce the risk of high blood pressure).
“For those starting their mornings with an early workout, replenishing your body with cereals high in protein is a good choice as this helps with muscle growth and maintenance.
“Oats is also a great cereal option, not only because it’s perfect for the whole family, but because it contains beta-glucan, a soluble dietary fibre that lowers cholesterol to keep your heart well.”
As we celebrate World Cereal Day, Kallee urges consumers to play around these healthier cereal options, adding things like honey, fruits, nuts and yogurt to make them even more delicious. “Whether you decide to bake with porridge or nibble on muesli as a snack, cereal should be seen as more than just a plain breakfast option.”
Take a look at some of Kallee’s favourite cereal recipes below.
The Wednesday Breakfast Bowl
Today we want you to know that breakfast is important, especially with this quick and delicious breakfast bowl.
Preparation Time: 15 minutes | Serves: 1 person
INGREDIENTS
· 1/2 cup of Jungle Plus
· 1 cup of plain yogurt
· 1/2 cup milk
· 1 chopped banana
· 1/2 cup of raspberries
METHOD
1. Blend Jungle Plus, yogurt and milk until smooth
2. Add chopped banana and raspberries
3. Add honey to taste and enjoy
Easy Blueberry Chia Overnight Oats
Preparation Time: 15 minutes | Serves: 1 person
INGREDIENTS
· 1/2 cup Jungle Oats
· 2 tablespoon chia seeds
· 1 teaspoon honey or maple syrup
· 1 packet stevia / sweetener of choice
· 1/2 cup blueberries
· 3/4 cup low fat milk
METHOD
1. Mix the sweetener and milk together until the sweetener has dissolved.
2. Layer your ingredients (1/2 cup Jungle Oats, 1/2 cup blueberries and 2 tablespoon chai seeds) in the Mason jar (or sealed bowl).
3. Pour the sweetened milk mixture over your ingredients in the jar and drizzle honey or maple syrup on top.
4. Leave in the refrigerator overnight and enjoy in the morning.