The simple rules of keeping your body hydrated

Maintaining proper hydration is essential for your health. According to health experts, the body's systems, including the brain, heart, lungs, kidneys, and muscles, rely on hydration to function properly.

Drinking enough water ensures body temperature regulation, helps the body lubricate and cushion joints, protects the spinal cord and other sensitive tissues. It also assists the body get rid of waste through urination, sweat, and bowel movements. How much water should you drink per day?

When it comes to drinking water, most people stick to the eight-glass-per-day principle. Rhiannon Lambert, registered dietician and author of Re-Nourish: A Simple Way To Eat Well, and Food For Thought podcast host, recommends considering your weight and how much physical activity you perform each day. Lambert suggests a simple calculation:

Water (in litres) to drink a day equals Your Weight (in Kg) multiplied by 0.033. For example, if you are 60kg, you should drink about two litres of water every day. At 90kg, you'll need to drink about three litres of water. How does the weather affect hydration? When it's hot outside, your body pumps increased blood to your skin, which causes you to sweat and lose fluids.

Picture: Alex Azabache/ Pexels Furthermore, when it's cold, you'll tend to urinate more frequently. According to experts, your blood rushes to your vital organs at a higher rate, and your body filters more blood than usual. Therefore, experts recommend staying hydrated at all times to reduce your body temperature or restore the fluids lost through sweating and urinating. Drinking water isn't the only option to keep hydrated. The Mayo Clinic also recommends eating foods high in water, such as fruits and vegetables.