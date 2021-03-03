WATCH: Make 90-second low-carb bread in a mug

A low-carb diet limits carbohydrates — such as those found in grains, starchy vegetables and fruit — and emphasises foods high in protein and fat.

This means that you eat fewer carbohydrates and a higher proportion of fat with adequate amounts of protein as well. This can also be called a low-carb, high-fat diet (LCHF) or a keto diet.

A low-carb diet is generally used for weight loss. Some low-carb diets may have health benefits beyond weight loss, such as reducing your risk of type 2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome

If you’re on a low-carb, paleo or keto diet then you’re going to fall in love with this keto bread recipe. It’s so soft, fluffy and delicious, you’ll find it hard to believe that it’s actually keto. It’s all made in the microwave in just 90 seconds!

Ingredients: 1 servings