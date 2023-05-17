Why good gut health is essential for wellness during winter months

Winter is approaching, and it's time to start paying attention to your gut health. For overall well -being, including immune function, digestion, and mental health, a healthy gut is vital.

Vitaderm marketing manager Ruan Winter explains that looking after your gut microbiome during winter is just as important as boosting your immune system to ward off colds and flu. Your gut microbiome contains trillions of microorganisms, such as bacteria, viruses, and fungi, that are critical in boosting your immune system, producing essential nutrients, and regulating metabolism. Poor diet, stress, and exposure to toxins can disrupt your gut microbiome's balance, leading to health issues. Here are three reasons why looking after your gut health is important and what you can do:

Boosting immune function About 70% of our immune system is located in our gut. Hence, it's critical in fighting infections and illnesses. A healthy gut helps to boost the immune system by supporting beneficial bacteria's growth, which fights off harmful bacteria and viruses. Preventing winter weight gain

Gaining weight in winter is normal and it can be caused by comfort eating too much and cutting back on exercise. A healthy gut can help mitigate weight gain by regulating appetite, balancing blood sugar levels, and reducing inflammation. Managing mood and mental health The gut-brain connection is real. A healthy gut microbiome can alleviate symptoms of depression and anxiety by producing and signalling hormones to the brain. Eating fermented foods or taking probiotic supplements can improve gut health and ameliorate mental health issues.

Research has shown that protecting and maintaining gut health is relevant, especially during winter. This is because the winter months come with shorter days, colder temperatures, and several challenges to the immune system. A robust and healthy gut can help support the immune system and improve overall well being. Eat this instead Fibre-rich foods:

Fibre feeds friendly bacteria in the gut, promoting a healthy microbiome. Examples of these foods are legumes, beans, whole-grain bread and cereals, nuts, seeds, fruits, and vegetables. Nuts help to boost your immune system, especially during winter months. l MADDI BAZZOCCO/UNSPLASH Probiotic-rich foods: Probiotics are beneficial bacteria that live in the gut. Eating foods rich in probiotics helps increase and maintain their numbers, enhancing gut health. Examples of these foods are yoghurt, kefir, kimchi, sauerkraut, miso, and tempeh.

Ramen bowl packed with healthy ingredients. l BON VIVANT/UNSPLASH Prebiotic-rich foods: Prebiotics are food components that nourish and stimulate the growth of good bacteria in the gut. Examples of these foods include artichokes, garlic, onions, leeks, asparagus, bananas, oats and whole-grain bread. Garlic cloves are excellent immune boosters. l TOWFIQU BARBHUIYA/UNSPLASH Fermented foods:

Fermented foods contain beneficial probiotics, and regularly consuming them supports a healthy microbiome. Examples of these foods include kombucha, kefir, kimchi, miso, tempeh, and sauerkraut. Kombucha. TYLER NIX/UNSPLASH Bone broth: Bone broth contains collagen, glutamine, and other important nutrients that support gut health. It's easy to digest and may help strengthen the gut lining, reducing inflammation.

Bone broth. BLUEBIRD PROVISIONS/UNSPLASH Omega-3 rich foods: Eating foods rich in omega-3s may reduce inflammation and help support a healthy gut. Examples of these foods include salmon, sardines, chia seeds, flaxseeds, nuts, and seeds. Salmon dish, rich in Omega 3. l CA CREATIVE/UNSPLASH Consuming a balanced diet with plenty of fibre, probiotics, prebiotics, fermented foods, bone broth, and omega-3s would help to maintain or improve gut health, especially in winter.