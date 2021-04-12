Why 'Meatless Mondays' might be a good idea

A MAJORITY of people find plant-forward eating appealing and would rather abstain from eating meat. People choose vegan or vegetarian lifestyles for many reasons such as their religion, health issues, or concerns about animal ethics, or preserving the environment. However, studies have found that meat-abstainers fall off the bandwagon within one year of starting their journeys. We've all heard of this cliché term "one step at a time"? Well, here's why starting with "Meatless Mondays" is a good idea: Stay healthy

A plant-based diet is associated with reduced obesity, diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular disease.

You’ll make a positive impact on the environment

Cutting back on meat can improve health and biodiversity, food security, and curb global warming, according to a UN report on the effects of climate change.

You’ll get to experience a world of different flavours

You can still eat the foods you love by replacing meat ingredients with plant alternatives and incorporate fresh herbs, spices, and condiments.

Spare some cash

Meatless meals consist of beans, vegetables, and grains, which are less expensive than animal protein products.

Going Meatless Monday is an easy way to seamlessly help you add more plants to your diet. It also familiarises you with making more plant-based dishes often.

Meatless Monday is a global campaign that began in 2003, aimed at promoting plant eating to battle the big four: heart disease, cancer, stroke, and diabetes.

The Meatless Monday movement has taken root in over 40 countries and has been adapted to 22 different languages, according to MondayCampaigns.org.