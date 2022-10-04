Why you need to include green tea matcha in your diet

Every day, especially in South Africa, our bodies are put under stress by a multitude of factors, including rolling blackouts, exorbitant inflation, and unconsciously harbouring fears of a devastating pandemic that could strike anywhere in the world. All these factors actively harm healthy cells by robbing them of oxygen and reducing their collagen levels, which are crucial for maintaining skin's suppleness and youthful appearance.

As a result, the market is saturated with what you should be consuming to relieve stress or even something as extreme as going under the knife to achieve your desired appearance. Whether you're trying to treat a vitamin deficiency, lower your risk of contracting specific diseases, or you simply feel you should be more proactive about your health, eating foods that constructively help your body from the inside out with little to no chemicals is what we should be doing. Scientific studies on matcha and its components have uncovered a number of advantages, including the ability to preserve the liver, promote heart health, and even help with weight loss.

Matcha, like green tea, is derived from the Camellia sinensis plant. The main difference between the two, despite the fact that they are both nutritional powerhouses, is how matcha is farmed to preserve its nutrient profile. Scientific Studies on matcha and its components have uncovered a number of advantages, including the ability to preserve the liver, promote heart health, and even help with weight loss.Picture by Matcha & CO/unsplash In order to protect the tea plants from direct sunshine, they are grown and covered a month before harvest. This stimulates the production of chlorophyll, raises the amount of amino acids present, and gives the plant a darker shade of green. Matcha green tea is an antioxidant, vitamin, and mineral powerhouse that benefits the body’s overall health.

Because of the farming technique used to produce matcha, the leaves of the shade-grown green tea plant are ground into a fine powder (resulting in matcha), preserving all of the plant's health benefits and enhancing the benefits of green tea.

A few matcha tea health advantages to think about: Matcha contains a lot of polyphenols, which are plant compounds found in tea that act as antioxidants. Antioxidants are also known to help with acne and skin elasticity.

Studies even suggest that matcha may help to prevent liver damage and lower the risk of liver disease.

It has been demonstrated that Matcha improves attention, memory, and reaction time. It also contains caffeine and L-theanine, both of which have been shown to improve various aspects of brain function. According to one study, when ingested, the EGCG in matcha may help to reduce the effects of hormonal imbalance by binding with androgen receptors. Androgens are hormones that, when produced in excess, cause the skin to produce more sebum. This helps to reduce inflammation and even out skin tone. Matcha is high in a catechin called EGCG (epigallocatechin gallate), which is believed to have cancer-fighting effects on the body.