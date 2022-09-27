World Heart Health Day: A plant-based recipe to keep your heart healthy

Heart disease is the leading cause of death worldwide. But studies show that a healthful, plant-based diet not only prevents heart disease but can often help to manage and even reverse it. The Fry Family Food Company has shared a recipe that you can try out this World Heart Health Day which is celebrated on September 29.

One batch-cook of plant-based mince means three different delicious family recipes. Plant-based mince. Picture: Supplied Ingredients Pea-protein mince base

30ml olive oil 1 medium onion, finely chopped 2 garlic cloves, chopped

2 sprigs of rosemary, chopped 30ml tomato paste 1 x 410g tin of chopped tomatoes

15ml red wine vinegar 250ml vegetable stock 2 tsp sugar

2 bay leaves 1 x box of Fry's Pea Protein Mince Dish 1 - spaghetti bolognese

1 pack of spaghetti (cooked as per pack instructions) Basil (to serve) Vegan parmesan (to serve)

Dish 2 - cottage pie 1 x can cannellini beans Vegan mashed potatoes (make your standard mash and substitute butter and milk for plant-butter and oat milk)

Dish 3 - tacos 1 x can of red kidney beans Your favourite Taco spice (we recommend a tsp of ground cumin, 2 tsp of ground coriander, 1 tsp of cinnamon, and 1 tsp of cocoa powder)

Guacamole Plant-based yoghurt (to serve) Jalapeno slices (to serve)

Grated cheddar cheese (to serve) Method Pea-protein mince base

Set a medium-sized pot over medium-high heat and fry the onion in the olive oil till translucent. Add the garlic, rosemary, and tomato paste and fry for 2 minutes to cook out the tomato paste. Add the Fry’s Pea Protein Mince, tinned chopped tomatoes, soy sauce, red wine vinegar, vegetable stock, sugar, and bay leaves, and reduce the heat to medium-low. Simmer for 30 minutes until the sauce has thickened to the desired consistency.

Dish 1 - spaghetti bolognese Serve the bolognese over cooked spaghetti and top with basil leaves and shavings of vegan parmesan. Dish 2 - cottage pie

Add cannellini beans to the mince as it’s simmering. Spoon the mince into an ovenproof dish. Top with dollops of vegan mash made with plant-butter and oat milk and spread evenly over the top. Rough up the surface using a fork to create a pattern and then drizzle lightly with olive oil. Bake for 20 minutes or until golden brown. Serve and enjoy. Dish 3 - tacos Add red kidney beans and spice to the mince as it’s simmering. Load up your tacos with mince, guacamole, and plant-based yoghurt, and serve with jalapeno slices and a sprinkle of plant-based cheddar.