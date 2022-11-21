Do you know which vitamins to give your kids to support their developing bodies?

Healthy eating is fundamental to your child’s growth and development. And while naughty festive season eating is acceptable, they do need support to keep their bodies healthy, immune systems strong, and minds focused as they start the new school year. Scientifically proven and quality vitamins and supplements can ensure children get adequate support for their nutrition and immunity.

“Vitamins should always compliment a healthy diet,” said Lelani Rautenbach, marketing manager at Releaf Pharmaceuticals, which manufactures vitamins for babies, kids, and teens, designed to meet the needs of kids. She claims that the proper vitamins and supplements should be given to every child to build a robust immune system and supply vital nutrients for their developing bodies. Vitamins boost energy. Picture by Lukas/Pexels How do you know which vitamins to buy?

When selecting a supplement for a child, the experts all concur that there are several crucial variables to take into account. It is important to look for reputable brands that adhere to strict manufacturing standards and formulate vitamins and supplements specifically for children’s daily needs, Rautenbach said. “It is also essential that you consult your doctor before your child starts taking them.”

It’s important to avoid products containing preservatives, tartrazine, artificial colourants, alcohol, sucrose, or glucose, and ensure that they are made with high-quality ingredients. What vitamins do children need every day? Children should consume enough vitamins A, B, C, D, and E to sustain excellent health. Willco Janse van Vuuren, managing director at Releaf Pharmaceuticals, said children who receive the recommended dosage of these essential vitamins would grow up with healthy, strong bones and muscles as well as a strong immune system.

