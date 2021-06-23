4 exercises to help you maintain core strength

The core is more than just having a toned ab section. It supports your body for every type of movement, whether you're running, sitting, or walking.

It’s at the centre of your body and comprises your abs, hips, back, and chest. Maintaining its strength is essential because that’s your support system. Studies say that a strengthened core contributes to good posture, prevents you from getting injuries such as lower back injuries, and helps stabilize your movements. Below are a few exercises you can do at home to maintain your core strength:

Side Plank Lie on your left side with your knees straight. Lift your body, place your weight on the left forearm and elbow.

Place your right hand on your hip, or put it in the air until it is straight with your body, forming a T shape with your body. Raise your hips until your body develops a straight line from your ankles to your shoulders. Maintain the position and repeat both sides.

L-Twists Picture: Instagram Lie on your back, with knees and hips bent at 90 degrees, arms out to sides, palms up. Activate core and slowly rotate knees towards the floor, keep a 90 degrees angle at the hips and knees and keep the upper body flat on the floor.

Keep shoulders stable, rotate as far as comfortable and use obliques to return to start position. Change sides. Leg Raise

Leg Raise Lie face up with your legs stretched and hands at your sides. Raise your legs slowly, keep them together and as straight as possible, until the soles of your shoes are facing the ceiling. Lower your legs back toward the floor without letting them touch the floor.

Plank Rest your forearms on the floor, elbows squarely beneath your shoulders and hands facing forward, arms straight.