5 exercises you can combine to get a full-body workout

To get a full-body workout, you'll need to cross-train, which means doing a range of exercises rather than concentrating on only one.

Cross-training can be rewarding in terms of improved metabolism and a reduced risk of injury. It also keeps your workout routine from being boring.

We've put together five exercises that you can combine to achieve a full-body workout:

Jumping jacks

Jumping jacks are cardio-based and can be used as a warm-up. By jumping up and down, you'll work your legs, heart, lungs and muscles.

Push-ups

Push-ups strengthen the upper arms and chest. When doing push-ups drop your belly button and arch your back to avoid injuring your spine.

Wall-sits

Wall-sits entail bending your legs to a 90° angle and leaning against a wall for one minute or longer. This exercise tones and strengthens muscles. It also improves posture and core strength.

Crunches

Crunches help to strengthen the abdominal muscles. They aid in the development of muscle and the strengthening of your heart. Crunches also help you lose belly fat, strengthen your gut health, and flex your hips.

Stretches

After a workout, it's important to stretch. Stretching has several benefits, including improved posture, reduced back pain, reduced muscle tension, and increased blood flow. It can also help you get more out of your next workout.

It's always best to consult a certified personal trainer if you are uncertain about which workouts are best for you or how to stretch safely.