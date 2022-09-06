5 ways to encourage your child to be physically active

Kids and teens need physical activity to grow up strong and healthy. When you’re choosing a physical activity for babies, toddlers and preschoolers, focus on activities that are fun.

If children enjoy what they’re doing, they’re more likely to want to keep doing it. And physical activities that children enjoy will increase their confidence and ability to move well. How do you get your kids to be active? Blow, Anne-Marie de Beer, nutrition, health and wellness manager, Nestlé East and Southern Africa, outlines some fun exercises and activities to promote movement and physical activity. De Beer says these activities can be strung together for longer playtime and some healthy competition between the kids and caregivers.

Follow the leader An old-time favourite that never gets old: let the kids take turns being the leader directing others to match their every move. Encourage them to get active by skipping, crawling, and using their imagination. Skipping

Skipping is a wonderful way to increase your heart rate and strengthen your whole body. It is also a fantastic way to boost your little one’s brain power. Dance party Turn up the radio and get moving and grooving. For extra fun, use some fun lighting, like lava lamps. Kids can compete for the best dance move or catch the one who doesn’t stop when the music stops. Kids can also enjoy musical chairs to get them to run around and dance all in one activity.

Playing outside Playing outside is simple but chasing each other around is one of the best exercises kids can do, perfect for kids with endless energy. Playing outside also has additional benefits as they can test their physical limits, express themselves and build their self-confidence while building strong bones and strengthening their muscles. Clean up race

