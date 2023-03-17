Benefits of exercise during Ramadaan

Ramadaan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, and it is observed worldwide as a month of fasting and prayer and self-reflection. Researchers from the US discovered that the mental concentration gained during Ramadaan raises the level of brain-derived neurotrophic factor, which stimulates the body to build new brain cells and enhances cognitive function.

According to a Britannica Encyclopedia entry, Ramadaan is less a season of atonement than it is a time for Muslims to exercise restraint following “sawm”, one of the pillars of Islam (the five fundamental principles of the Muslim faith). Although the most prominent interpretation of “sawm” is the commitment to fast during Ramadaan, it is considered to mean the duty to abstain from all bad behaviour between dawn and sunset, as well as not eating, drinking, and engaging in sexual activity. While the norm for people during this period is to refrain from eating and drinking, physical activity should not be skipped. Thereby, a Ramadaan workout plan is crucial.

If the diet is well managed, exercise during a fasting period may assist to maintain a healthy lifestyle and increase general well-being. According to assertions made by “The News International” on the significance of exercising throughout Ramadaan, it can also wind up developing into a habit. Breaking the fast at sunset. Picture: Kelly Sikkema /unsplash A group of cardiologists in the United Arab Emirates, say those who observe Ramadaan benefit from a healthy change in their lipid profile, which indicates there is less cholesterol in the blood.

The benefits of exercising during Ramadaan include: Maintain physical fitness and strength.

Improve mental health and reduce stress.

Assist with weight management.

Boosting energy levels during the day.

Increasing energy levels throughout the day preserves a normal metabolism and digestive system. To avoid overexerting yourself and burning more calories than you are consuming when you are fasting, it is crucial to organise your workout schedule. Suggestions for a productive exercise programme during Ramadaan:

Time your workout: It is better to plan your workouts either before Iftar (the meal that breaks the fast) or before Sehri (the meal that starts the fast). To minimise dehydration and other problems, it is best to avoid exercising in the middle of the day when the heat is at its highest. Stay hydrated: Regular consumption of water and consuming other hydrating beverages like coconut water and lemon water is advised during the Holy month, when the time for eating and drinking is permissible. Low-intensity exercises: During Ramadaan, it’s crucial to choose low-intensity exercises like yoga, Pilates, and a gentle stroll. These less demanding exercises will support sustaining your energy levels throughout the day without running the risk of damaging your muscles.