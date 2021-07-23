Dax Shepard totally transformed his dad bod during lockdown

The 46-year-old actor decided to use the coronavirus lockdown to transform his physique and after working out six days a week, "lifting heavy, protein shakes, going bananas, heavy testosterone injections", he has bulked up and gone from 185lbs to 210lbs and couldn't be happier about it.

He said: "I spent my whole life as a medium boy, and now I'm a big boy and I like it."

Dax - who has daughters Lincoln, eight, and Delta, six, with wife Kristen Bell - had always hoped to be cast in a Marvel movie so he had an "excuse" to "get huge" but as time passed by, he realised that wasn't going to happen so decided to hit the gym for his own "amusement" instead.

After his 'Armchair Expert' podcast guest Ashton Kutcher - who was joined by his wife Mila Kunis - joked Dax looked like "He-Man right now", the host replied: "In quarantine, I said to Kristen, 'I've been waiting for 10 years for Marvel to call so that I'd have an excuse to get huge.'