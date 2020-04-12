Fit-spiration from South African celebrities

From yoga to dance classes, it seems South African celebrities are using the 21 days of lockdown to keep fit and healthy.

We’ve seen people turn to baking banana bread, gardening and arts and crafts as a means to pass time during the three weeks of physical distancing. However, it seems that it’s exercise that’s actually been the most popular of all lockdown activities, especially among our local celebrities.

Looking for fit-spiration? These celebs are dishing out all that and more on Instagram:





Somizi









It’s no secret that Somizi works hard to keep his body ripped. Having started his fitness journey a few years back, he even released a workout DVD, Grind With Somizi as well as starred in YouTube videos to help his fans get in shape.





During the lockdown, things have been no different. The television presenter, radio personality, choreographer, actor and singer has been streaming live dance classes on Instagram for free so everyone can join in on the action.





Aisha Baker









Lifestyle blogger Aisha Baker has been spending most of her time at home with family. She’s also enjoyed partaking in at-home workout challenges like the #HeadstandChallenge.





In an Instagram post, she shared that she’s been using exercise as a way to stay sane. “I am no fitness junkie but I find moving around and ‘playing’ outside to be the best way to use up my time and also free my mind from focusing on how frustrating it is to be going through this as a planet. This is not a weight loss journey for me I literally just workout for my mental health. Time seems to fly when I’m training too.”





Helping us get in the right head-space to workout, Baker also shared some tips:

Find and invest in a workout that works for you

There are loads of free workouts out there from @themovementlab_sa train along videos to @taryn_morris doing her thing on Instagram.

If you don’t have equipment at home don’t let that stop you. You can train using your own body weight, cans of non perishables and even your kids soccer ball.

If you don’t have a yoga mat, make use of a towel.

Set a goal to workout for 15 mins and then go from there.

Sbahle Mpisane









Naturally, fitness bunny Sbahle Mpisane has been keeping up with exercising during the lockdown. The fitness fanatic made a name for herself online by consistently posting workout videos.





Taking to Instagram, the influencer shared a clip of herself doing some basic yoga poses that were paired with a caption asking her followers to treat the lockdown with mindfulness. “Use your time wisely, 21 days to align your mind, brain & heart of yours,” it read.





Demi-Leigh Nel Peters









Newlyweds Demi-Leigh Nel Peters and Tim Tebow have been spending lockdown together in their gated community home of Glen Kernan Golf & Country Club in South Jacksonville.





The American professional baseball player and former Miss Universe have been seen working out together to get in perfect shape for their Cape Town wedding, however it seems they’re keeping up with their routine.





Sticking to what she loves during this time, Peters shared on Instagram: “I love setting goals for myself and continuously working to achieve them. I love fitness goals especially because it’s so measurable.”





Khabonina Qubeca









Khabonina Qubeca is an actress, dancer and yogi who has been spending her days in physical isolation reclining on a yoga mat that’s set outside her home on a grassy patch overlooking the ocean. “Sometimes all you need in that Minute ... is a young stretch ... that’s all ... just streeeeeeetch it out a bit.”





Bohang Moeko









Actor and model Bohang Moeko is putting his mental and physical health above all else. In an Instagram post showing off his chiseled bod with @slim.shanty, a health and fitness entrepreneur, he shared: “Lockdown can’t keep us down. Adapt to the given circumstances. Do what you have to do to keep growing physically, mentally and spiritually.”







