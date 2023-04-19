Freedom Day Run through Langa honours 100th anniversary  of Cape Town's first township

The Langa Running Club has announced the return of the highly anticipated Run4Freedom on Freedom Day, April 27. Following the success of last year's event, which saw thousands of participants take to the streets of the township, the club is gearing up for an even bigger and better event this year.

With Langa celebrating its 100th year in 2023, the organisers are pulling out all the stops to make sure that this year's event is a truly special experience for runners and supporters alike. Chairman of the Langa Running Club, Aubrey Issacs, is leading the charge, and with top runners like Fortunate Chidzivo among their members, the competition is sure to be fierce. Thousands of people are expected to make their way to the Langa Sports Stadium on Freedom Day, Thursday, April 27 to participate in the second Street Run through this historic township. On Thursday, April 27, at 7.15am, the Race will begin at the Langa Sports Stadium on Bitterhout Avenue. Runners will then proceed through the vibrant township's streets to the finish line.

The route is intended to carry runners past some of the township's well-known sights as it winds along Washington Street, which is the oldest roadway in the township. Residents are expected to line the streets once more to support the runners, fostering the day's sense of community. Who can participate? It is open to runners of all fitness levels, and it features a 10km option for professional athletes and clubs, plus a 6 km option for non-pros who want to test their fitness while taking in the sights and sounds of the township.

The Run4Freedom is Langa's first event of its kind, created and organised by Aubrey Isaacs, chairman of Langa Running Club. The Langa township may not be known for its sporting prowess, but that's all changing, thanks to the rise of open-air gyms and community fitness initiatives. And one event that's putting the area on the map is the Freedom Day Run, which saw over 1 100 runners take to the streets for a 10 km race last year. According to the chairman of the Langa Running Club, Aubrey Isaacs, the turnout was "beyond all expectations", with many more supporters arriving to celebrate Freedom Day in the spirit of peace and togetherness.

Women's winner of the Langa Run4Freedom Zintle Xinwe with with a fellow runner. Picture: Supplied This year, Isaacs is expecting even more runners and supporters to join in the fun, with the ultimate goal of establishing the Freedom Day Run as Langa's flagship running event. So mark your calendars and get ready to soak up the great community vibe on April 27 The Run4Freedom pays tribute to the life of the late Desmond Tutu and his fight for freedom for all South Africans, by creating a safe space for people from across the city and province to run in the city’s oldest township. “For race day we are working closely with the Traffic Department and have roped in our local community policing forum to safeguard the route,” says Isaacs.

Lead sponsor, TymeBank is partnering with the Langa Running Club to empower talented club runners to reach their full potential. The Langa Running Club is regarded as one of the city’s elite running clubs and attracts members from different communities. The group includes top woman runner Fortunate Chidzivo, as well as top local runner William Kaptein, who was the first to cross the finish line at last year's Freedom Day Run. The 2023 Run will see him defend his title against 2nd place finisher Andre Afrika, who is also a Langa Running Club member. Entry fee