How to get back on track if you've lost motivation to exercise

Have you lost motivation to exercise? Yes, it can happen to anyone. Even the most dedicated gym-goers have admitted falling off the wagon at some point.

Many factors play a role in why we abandon our workout routines at times. These can vary from being busy to colder weather or having an injury. Knowing the benefits exercise has on my overall health is what motivates me to keep exercising, even though I've fallen off the wagon countless times. Regular exercise can assist with weight control, improve your mood, boost your energy, enhance your sleep, and combat several diseases and health conditions.

What’s worth remembering is that it's never too late to re-structure your goals. If you're part of the fallen soldiers, take a look at these pointers to help you get you back on track. Find what works for you

Find workouts that you enjoy so that working out doesn't feel like a chore. You might prefer high-intensity interval training, strength, straight, or full-body exercises - find what works for you. Set a goal

Having a goal will keep you motivated. Your goals do not have to be extreme. Some smartphones allow you to track your daily steps, kilometres walked, and calories burned. Use that as your starting point and set your goals according to what you can handle. It's a good idea to print it out and keep it somewhere you'll be able to see it.

Take accountability View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juanita K. Khumalo (@juakhumalo) Set goals on your smartphone or use an activity tracker such as a Fitbit or smart watch. Check in with yourself at the end of each day. Alternatively, get a friend to join you, and you can both hold each other accountable.